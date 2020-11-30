New York had the second fewest car crash deaths — 4.8 per 100,000 people — in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
There were 943 deaths and 889 fatal crashes among New York’s population of over 19.5 million.
The District of Columbia had the fewest deaths per 100,000, with just 4.4. Massachusetts (5.2), Rhode Island (5.6) and New Jersey (6.3) rounded out the top five.
The District of Columbia had just 31 deaths and 30 fatal crashes; Rhode Island had 59 deaths and 56 fatal crashes.
Mississippi was the deadliest state, recording 664 deaths and 597 fatal crashes with a population of nearly three million, 22.2 deaths per capita. South Carolina followed with 20.4, while Alabama recorded 19.5 and Wyoming recorded 19.2.
Texas had the most deaths and fatal crashes, with 3,305 fatal crashes and 3,642 deaths — 12.7 deaths per 100,000 people. California had 3,259 fatal crashes and 3,563 deaths, or 9 per 100,000 people.
Preliminary 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that traffic fatalities declined overall from 2018, the third consecutive year of decline. The NHSTA found that 739 fewer people died in 2019, a decrease of two percent.
Traffic fatalities in New York declined by 3.4% overall. Of the state’s 931 deaths, 268 were pedestrians (no change from 2018) and 136 were motorcyclists (16 fewer than in 2018).
Deaths among SUV occupants rose by 155, or 3.4%, and fatalities in light trucks and large trucks also rose slightly.
TODAY IS the first day of December, a month that gets its name from the Latin word decem, “ten,” because it had been the 10th month of the early Roman calendar.
December is the 12th and last month of the year in the modern-day Gregorian calendar and the last month of its predecessor, the Julian calendar, according to timeanddate.com. December was named during a time when the calendar year began with March, which is why its name no longer corresponds with its placement in the Julian and Gregorian calendars.
NOVEMBER’S FULL MOON was on hand Monday. The November full moon is called the Full Beaver Moon, as it is when beavers usually went into their lodges for winter.
It’s doubtful anyone in the Twin Tiers saw it, because of the wet weather, but there was a penumbral lunar eclipse Monday night, which is when the moon enters the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, called the penumbra.