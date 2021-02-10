When Robert A. “Bob” Barone, who lived in Olean for 55 years, passed away late last month, his son called the Times Herald newsroom to ask how to submit an obituary.
In the ensuing conversation, Michael Barone, of the Buffalo area, mentioned his wonderful childhood in his North Fourth Street home — a house that was lovingly restored by his father and which was designed by a noted American architect.
The house at 221 N. 4th, with its red Spanish tile roof, was designed by Edward Brodhead Green, more often referred to as E.B. Green, who designed dozens of important buildings in Buffalo in the late 1800s and into the 20th century.
A graduate of Cornell University, Green designed the Buffalo Savings Bank building, the Buffalo Crematory and several mansions for captains of industry and business along Buffalo’s Delaware Avenue, which was at the time Buffalo’s most exclusive thoroughfare.
Michael, a graduate of Cornell himself, explained that his father, Robert Barone, who graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked for 38 years for New York Telephone, AT&T and Verizon, handmade many of the features of the house he shared with his wife, Margaret Kayes Barone.
In particular, Michael mentioned the stained-glass windows in the house, which his father made and installed, as well as decorative spindles. Michael said his father attended adult-education classes in Olean to learn the skills he needed to complete a certain project on the house.
At one point the Barones rented a top-floor apartment in the house. Michael recalls that the son of former mayor William Smith was renting the apartment when the Flood of 1972 hit in June of that year.
Mayor Smith ran flood response and recovery operations for the city out of that apartment, as it was on ground high enough to escape the floodwaters.
Michael said he thoroughly enjoyed bringing his family home for visits at the house and to go down memory lane in Olean. He says he regretted losing the connection when the house became too much for his parents to care for, and they moved up to the Buffalo area to be closer to his family.