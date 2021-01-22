One of the great aspects of life in our corner of the Southern Tier is the closeness of nature we enjoy. We never know what we might see in our back yards — in our front yards, for that matter.
Earlier this week we shared the story of an extra special natural encounter that folks enjoyed along the Five Mile Road, in the area of Allegany-Limestone High/Middle School. A snowy owl spent several days in the area, often perched on utility poles near the school, beginning in mid-December.
School district staff and students thrilled at the sightings, taking pictures and even coming up with an unofficial nickname for the snowy owl, “Overlook,” because of its penchant for perching over the road near the school.
Unfortunately, not every nature story has a happy ending.
Shortly after our State & Union edition about Overlook appeared in the paper, we learned that a snowy owl had indeed been found dead in the same general vicinity earlier this month. Folks who contacted us about seeing the dead raptor had little doubt that it was the same bird.
We asked the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation if it could shed any light on what caused the owl’s death. A communications official with the DEC’s District 9 replied:
“(The DEC) received observation reports when the snowy owl was initially sighted in the Allegany area; however, we did not receive any reports of a deceased owl in that area. Since we are not in possession of the snowy owl, we are unable to speculate on a cause of death.”
DEC asks that if anyone has information regarding the owl to contact DEC’s Division of Wildlife at 372-0645.
As we noted earlier this week, a snowy owl occasionally wanders into Cattaraugus County or the surrounding Western New York region, mostly during the winter months. They nest in the Arctic and feed primarily on small rodents, such as voles and lemmings, but when visiting Upstate New York they will also hunt squirrels, rabbits and birds.
Theories for a snowy owl migrating this far south can range from a better than average hatch in the spring increasing their population — and thus increasing competition for food — to a younger, less experienced owl pressing south to find easier hunting.
Meanwhile, the loss of the snowy owl is indeed sad, but it’s clear Overlook’s brief time in the area inspired interest in the species — and raptors in general — and served as another reminder what nature often has to show us.