The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, draws many tourists to far-northern locations, such as in Alaska and Canada.
But an opportunity could be coming next week to see the northern lights from 17 states — including New York.
The northern lights is a natural phenomenon usually caused by solar winds coming from the sun and Earth’s magnetic field, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center.
“Aurora is the name given to the glow or light produced when electrons from space flow down Earth’s magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere in a ring or oval centered on the magnetic pole of Earth,” the website states. “The collisions produce light much like how electrons flowing through gas in a neon light collide with neon and other gases to produce different colored light bulbs.”
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute forecasts that auroral activity will be high this Thursday, with highly active light displays visible in parts of Canada and the U.S. The northern lights could be visible from Oregon and Washington state to Indiana and Michigan to New York and even as far south as Maryland — if the weather is clear.
The long-term forecast for our local area seems iffy, with clouds forecast, but that can change over the course of several days.
The best chance of viewing the northern lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., the Space Weather Prediction Center says. Anyone interested in seeing them should get away from city lights.
The higher the geomagnetic activity, the brighter the aurora. As the day approaches, NOAA will monitor the activity and release a forecast of its own.
A geomagnetic storm created lights that were visible in 30 U.S. states in late April, including Iowa and Kansas.