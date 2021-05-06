The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and its Taste of Olean Event Committee are accepting nominations for the 2021 Taste of Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame Awards program.
The Hospitality Wall of Fame recognizes individuals and/or businesses who have made a significant contribution and given exceptional service to the food service/hospitality industry in the past and who may continue to do so.
“As a community we are proud that the greater Olean area restaurants have excelled at all the most important elements of a great restaurant — impeccable food, inviting atmosphere and friendly staff,” says Meme Krahe Yanetsko, GOACC’s chief operating officer. “Olean continues to be famous for its exquisite cuisine and unique dining options. We are honored to recognize those folks that put Olean on the food map.”
The Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards are open to any commercial, independent, corporate and franchise foodservice/restaurant company and/or individual, in any service format, regardless of size in the greater Olean area. Winners can be an owner, manager, wait staff and other food service employees. A panel of independent judges will assess the nominations using the following judging criteria:
• Minimum of five years commitment to the food service industry in the Olean area.
• Has made significant contributions to the industry.
• Food service has to be located/was located in the greater Olean area, which includes Olean, Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville, and Westons Mills.
• Be a successful member of the foodservice, hospitality or related industries.
• Must have exhibited outstanding service and contributions to the industry and our greater Olean area community.
Recipients of the Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards will be announced June 23 and recognized during the 30th Taste of Olean, to be held July 25 at War Veterans Park.
More information about the Wall of Fame and downloadable nomination forms are at www.oleanny.com. The deadline for nominations is June 17.