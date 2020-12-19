We are often struck by the strong feelings of loyalty and sense of nostalgia that many Olean natives feel for the city and surrounding area.
We received that kind of message from Nancy Shearer Klimczyk, who lives now in Allison Park, a suburb of Pittsburgh. She also had a nice message that goes with the season.
We share it here:
I was born and raised in Olean. I was married in Olean to a local resident, Mark Klimczyk, and together we raised our five children there.
The Olean I remember was a wonderful place to raise a family. My husband I and were very involved with the Jaycees and the Jayncees. We worked on the local Miss New York State Pageant when it was held at the Olean High School. We were very involved with our church and volunteered for many church functions.
At this time of year, I always remember the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at St. Mary’s Church. It was wonderful to volunteer and serve meals along with family and friends and a great time was had by all.
I spent many happy mornings with my lady friends over coffee and breakfast at Tom’s restaurant before I moved away from Olean to be closer to my children. While I currently reside in a nice retirement community, it is not home, like Olean was to me.
I know that Olean has changed in the few years that I have been away, but it will always hold a special place in my heart and be the place I call home. The friends I made there and the times we shared are memories that I hold very dear to my heart.
I know the holidays will be different for us all this year, but I wish everyone the best. While we may not be together in person again, we are always together in spirit for the holidays.
Happy Holidays!