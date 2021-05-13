While we’ve seen news photos and video of long lines at gasoline stations in the Southeast — the result of panic over gas availability due to the shutdown of a major pipeline — the same can’t be said of the Olean area.
There were no lines at pumps on Wednesday afternoon, and while the local price of gasoline has increased since the first of the year, the local price held Wednesday at just under $3/g. Western New York outlets are supplied through other sources than those impacted by the Colonial Pipeline, which was shut down by a crippling cyberattack.
Nevertheless, Cuomo administration officials sought to assuage fears of fuel shortages, saying they are working with the federal government to “ascertain the potential impacts” of the Russian-based ransomware attack that forced the Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey, to go offline.
“At this time, state regulators and authorities are closely monitoring distribution and pricing in New York and have received no indication of supply challenges or price impacts to New Yorkers as a result of the shutdown,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority CEO Doreen Harris said in a joint statement.
The shuttered pipeline typically carries about 45% of the East Coast’s total fuel supply and the disruptions have sent prices at the pump skyward in many states and sparked panic-buying in some areas.
Southeastern states, including Georgia and North Carolina, saw a significant number of gas stations run dry as nervous drivers flocked to fill their tanks.
The national average for gas prices reached $3 per gallon on Wednesday, the highest its been since October 2014. The Biden administration has taken steps to ease restrictions for gas-carrying trucks in an effort to boost supply.
In response to any potential crisis at the pumps, Republicans in the state Senate called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to proactively suspend New York’s gas tax in an effort to provide some relief at the pump.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused serious harm to our economy,” said Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R- Erie County. “The price of gas plays a major role in our economy and in order to help our economy get back on its feet, it’s critically important to keep prices at the pump under control.
“New York’s gas tax is among the highest in the nation and we implore you to suspend the gas tax immediately,” he added.
New York currently has the seventh-highest gas tax in the country, at 43.12 cents per gallon. California has the highest fuel tax in the country at 62.47 cents per gallon.