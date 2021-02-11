“Flatten the curve,” “bubble,” “second wave,” “the new normal,” “social distancing”: These are a handful of the oft-uttered phrases we’ve all heard the past year.
But what commonly used, COVID-19-related term is the one New Yorkers detest the most?
If you picked “flatten the curve,” you got it right.
A poll of 3,700 adults by PRPioneer.com, a public relations and communications resources website, found “flattening the curve” is New York’s most detested phrase to emerge as a result of the pandemic.
While so many Americans can’t wait to get a COVID-19 vaccine and sweep “coronavirus” into the dustbin of history, many of us are also eager to part with certain pandemic-related words and phrases that dominate the news and discussion each day.
It might be difficult — if not impossible — to think of a day since last March that we haven’t heard one of the words or terms mentioned already — or other phrases such as “herd immunity,” “unprecedented” and so many others.
From television to social media how we communicate — both the methods and the words — has changed over the past 12 months. The linguistic changes have been so significant, Merriam-Webster named “pandemic” as its word of the year in 2020.
The top 5 pandemic-related phrases detested by New Yorkers are:
1. Flattening the curve
2. Outbreak
3. Second wave
4. Unprecedented
5. Bubble
Other phrases we detest include “herd immunity,” “coronacation,” “blursday,” “super spreader,” “antivaxxers” and “self-quarantine.”