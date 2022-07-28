The Rotary Club of Ellicottville and the Olean Rotary Club met recently to swear in their respective presidents and discuss ongoing and upcoming events.
John Weismantel, Rotary Area Governor, attended and led the swearing-in of Doug Anderson, president of the Rotary Club of Ellicottville, and Paula Bernstein, president of the Olean Rotary Club. The meeting was held at the West Rose restaurant.
The Rotary in Ellicottville sponsors the Stroll the Streets in the village every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 2. Stroll the Streets are family-oriented and include face painting, balloon twisters, live music, farmers market and more.
The Ellicottville Rotary meets at 5:30 p.m. most Wednesdays at the American Legion, 6500 Maples Road. All are welcome, but call to confirm (716) 474-7832 if you would like to join.
The Olean Rotary will host its second annual golf tournament Aug. 15 at the Bartlett Country Club as a fundraiser for the Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship. The dinner sponsor fee is $1,000; the lunch box sponsor fee is $750; the hole sponsor fee is $200; and the tee box sign sponsor fee is $100.
Make checks payable to Olean Rotary Club, and for payments online contact Al Bernstein at alinolean@gmail.com by Monday. The Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship is a $500 scholarship, in their memory, for any graduating senior of Olean, Portville, Archbishop Walsh or Allegany-Limestone who is an active member of the Rotary Interact Club.
Applicants must include an essay about the meaning of the Rotary motto, "Service Above Self."
The Olean Rotary meets at 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Bartlett Country Club.