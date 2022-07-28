Rotary presidents

Doug Anderson (left), past and current Rotary Club of Ellicottville president, and Paula Bernstein (right), past and current Olean Rotary Club co-president, were sworn in during a recent meeting at the West Rose in Ellicottville.

 Provided

The Rotary Club of Ellicottville and the Olean Rotary Club met recently to swear in their respective presidents and discuss ongoing and upcoming events.

John Weismantel, Rotary Area Governor, attended and led the swearing-in of Doug Anderson, president of the Rotary Club of Ellicottville, and Paula Bernstein, president of the Olean Rotary Club. The meeting was held at the West Rose restaurant.

