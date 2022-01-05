Conservationists, hikers or anyone who appreciates New York state’s incredible access to trails can rep their support with the latest New York state trail patches.
The 2022 patches consist of five designs that resemble the international symbols for some of the state’s most popular outdoor recreation activities — cross-country skiing, hiking, horseback riding, camping and biking. Each patch will be available individually for a limited time; however, the entire series can be purchased at any time.
“New York state residents and visitors can show their love for New York’s premier recreational trails by purchasing this year’s trail supporter patches, starting with the seasonally appropriate cross-country skiing patch,” says Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Conservation. “All funds received will support projects to increase public access to outdoor recreation opportunities.”
The public can purchase a Trail Supporter Patch for $5 (or the full series for $25) at any sporting license sales outlet, or online at the DECALS website. The proceeds from patch sales go into the Conservation Fund’s outdoor recreation, trail maintenance and development account to help maintain and enhance DEC’s non-motorized recreation trails throughout the state.
Since its introduction in 2007, patch sales have funded a variety of projects including the construction of a boardwalk and pit privy in Texas Hollow State Forest, foot bridges on the Northville-Placid Trail and at the Catskill Visitor Center, an accessible horse mounting platform at Brookfield horse assembly area, and multiple lean-tos in the High Peaks Wilderness. Patch funds were also used to purchase materials for the new mountain bike trails at Elm Ridge Wild Forest and to maintain the Otter Creek horse trails.
For more information on the Trail Supporter Patch visit DEC’s website.