A new group that hopes to provide support for families of U.S. military personnel at home — and for troops serving on active duty — has formed in the area.
The newly installed chapter of the Blue Star Mothers is Enchanted Mountains Chapter NY #16.
Since its inception during World War II, the Blue Star Mothers Association has provided support for active-duty service personnel, promoted patriotism and assisted veterans’ organizations.
“We are mothers of the men and women who are ready to fight for our freedoms or have fought for our freedoms, we look for ways to encourage and support our troops as we also support each other in this journey,” the organization says.
For more information regarding BSMA, go to www.bluestarmothers.org or find the chapter on Facebook.
“We are a newly installed chapter in this wonderful organization,” the group says. “We want to be able to send care packages (a little love from home) to our deployed troops, attend school events and local parades to promote patriotism and serve our local veterans as they return to civilian life. There is not a real list of duties for Blue Star Mothers — we are here for whatever comes along, and we will do the best we can.”
BSMA is looking for community help to get the group started.
“We cannot serve our men and women without the help of community members, like yourself,” organizers say. “If you can help in any way, we, as well as our servicemen and women, would deeply appreciate it.”
If you have any questions, or would like to join the chapter, contact Charity Sweda, president at (716) 983-7466; Kara Church, first vice president at (716) 353-3615; Heather O’Donnell, second vice president at (716) 378-0503; Julie Vogtli, secretary at (716) 796-4915; Jenn Sutton, treasurer at (623) 889-1776 or Teri Parker, financial secretary at (716) 720-2349. You can also email President.NY16@bluestarmothers.us.