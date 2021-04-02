A flat bicycle tire or some mechanical problem on the Allegheny River Valley Trail can mean a long and weary push back to one’s home or parked vehicle.
On Thursday, Mayor Bill Aiello announced the completion of a bike-repair station that will help keep riders on the trail despite any mishaps.
Located near the West State Street crossing, the station includes a water fountain, a tire pump and a bike workstand complete with numerous tools for bicycle repairs.
“In July 2020 Alderman Paul Gonzalez suggested that that the Trail could use a repair station and the Common Council thought it was an excellent idea,” Aiello says.
Gonzalez and Bob Ring, director of the city’s department of public works, teamed with Chris Piaggi, owner of the local bike shop, UpCycle, to design the station.
“Mr. Piaggi was very enthusiastic about the project and donated the work stand,” the mayor says.
The city’s DPW prepared the area, ran the water lines, funded the water fountain and air pump and installed the repair station, Aiello says.
“The Allegheny River Valley Trail is one of our region’s greatest assets,” he adds. “Many residents use it on a daily basis and the new repair station will give them a place to quickly fix their bike or get hydrated. I am pleased that Alderman Gonzalez and Mr. Ring worked with Mr. Piaggi and I thank UpCycle for their very generous donation.”
THURSDAY MORNING brought us a little bit of snow and the almost ubiquitous “April Fool’s” reference regarding April 1 and the white stuff.
But Twin Tiers residents are familiar enough with early spring weather that snow on April 1 is anything but a surprise prank.
The month of April got its name from the Latin word aperio, “to open (bud),” because plants begin to grow in this month. Certainly, the name is a reference to spring’s renewal — long and slow though it may seem in coming.