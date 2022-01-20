Chicka dee dee dee.
That’s the delightful call of the black-capped chickadee, which is the most commonly heard — and seen — backyard bird in the Northeast, according to Project FeederWatch, Cornell University’s program that calls on citizen birders to watch their feeders and report sightings to a central database.
In the 35th annual edition of the project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada, chickadees were spotted in 96% of backyards, including New York, by those reporting in.
The other most-sighted species in the 2021 FeederWatch were the dark-eyed junco, 92% of backyards; downy woodpecker, 91%; northern cardinal, 91%; mourning dove, 88%; blue jay, 88%; white-breasted nuthatch, 87%; American goldfinch, 83%; house finch, 76%; red-bellied woodpecker, 73%; tufted titmouse, 67%; European starling, 67%; hairy woodpecker, 63%; American robin, 63%; house sparrow, 62%; red-breasted nuthatch, 55%; Carolina wren, 54%; song sparrow, 51%; common grackle, 46%; red-winged blackbird, 46%; American crow, 46%; and white-throated sparrow, 46%.
The top 10 species were the same species that have been at the top of the list every year for nearly a decade.
A new arrival to the Top 25 list in the Northeast in 2021 was the red-breasted nuthatch, which climbed to No. 16 after checking in at 29th in 2020.
FeederWatch data are used to detect shifts in the numbers and distributions of winter birds in the U.S. and Canada. At the same time, participants gain new insight into bird activity in their own yard.
“The observations we get about feeder birds have been our bread and butter for decades,” says FeederWatch coordinator Emma Greig. “We want that flow of information to keep coming because we’ve learned so much.
“But we’re opening up new possibilities for understanding winter bird movements by adding data from areas without feeders. If you’ve taken any action to attract birds — installed a water feature or put in special native plantings — you can be a FeederWatcher, too.”
FeederWatch participants make periodic 2-day counts from November through April and can spend as much or as little time as they like collecting data. Even counting birds once or twice all winter has value.
“Feeding birds is a hugely popular pastime in North America, yet we don’t fully understand the impact of all the supplementary food that we provide,” said Greig. “By participating in FeederWatch without a feeder, people can help us create a dataset that will help us better understand the impact of bird feeding. It is extremely important work and FeederWatch is perfectly poised to do it.”
To join the tens of thousands of FeederWatch participants, sign up online at FeederWatch.org. The participation fee is $18 ($15 for Cornell Lab members).