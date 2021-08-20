On Tuesday the Times Herald reported that Cattaraugus County’s contractor for spraying mosquito larvicide over the area had been delayed because of supply problems.
Meanwhile, folks have had to be either brave or foolhardy this summer to sit without protection for an extended period of time on their back decks or in their yards as the mosquitoes have swarmed.
But perhaps some relief is on the way.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director for the county, reported Thursday that the contractor was ready to fly strategic missions in defense of the populace.
“The plane has arrived in Cattaraugus County and the aerial application of larvicide in the wetland areas of Allegany, Carrollton, Great Valley, Hinsdale, Olean, Portville and Salamanca will get sprayed in the next two days,” Watkins said in an email to the OTH. “Great Valley and Portville will get sprayed (Thursday night) and the other municipalities will get sprayed over their wetland areas (today).”
Duflo Spray Chemical Inc. of Lowville is the longtime contractor for mosquito spraying in the county. Olean and other municipalities have an agreement with Cattaraugus County for spraying services during the mosquito season. The city of Olean pays for the service if officials deem it’s needed.
Understand that the spraying planned for today will not kill airborne mosquitoes that are torturing residents now. Officials and residents in the area decided years ago not to use insecticide to kill airborne mosquitoes, deeming it safer and more effective overall to kill mosquito larvae in wetlands areas where there are standing pools of water for breeding.
Some mosquito facts:
• The male adult mosquito will usually emerge first and will linger near the breeding site, waiting for the females. Mating occurs quickly after emergence due to high adult mortality rates. As much as 30% of the adult population can die per day.
• Male mosquitoes live only six or seven days on average, feeding primarily on plant nectar, and do not take blood meals.
• Females lay large numbers of eggs to assure the continuation of the species. Females with an adequate food supply can live up to five months or longer, with the average female life span being about six weeks. To nourish and develop her eggs, the female usually must take a blood meal in addition to plant nectar.
• Female mosquitoes locate their victims by the carbon dioxide and other trace chemicals exhaled, and the temperature patterns they produce. Mosquitoes are highly sensitive to several chemicals including carbon dioxide, amino acids and octenol.
• The average female mosquito’s flight range is between 1 and 10 miles. After each blood meal, the female will lay her eggs, completing the life cycle.