The Olean Rotary Club, working with the Cattaraugus Community Foundation, will give more than 300 third-graders in Cattaraugus County their own dictionaries through the Dictionary Project.
The project is part of a national effort to provide all students with a dictionary.
Third-graders in six area schools will get dictionaries to help in developing comprehension and communication skills that will serve them the rest of their lives. The dictionaries provided through this fund include maps, weights and measures, the U.S. Constitution, a list of the United States presidents and other information.
“It’s a real pleasure to be able to visit the third graders,” says Doug Price, Rotarian and project coordinator. “They are so excited to receive their own dictionary. It is also very inspiring to see the work our dedicated teachers are doing every day in the classrooms of our local schools.
“We Rotarians are happy to be able to contribute our time for this worthwhile project and we hope to be able to continue this into the future as well,” Price adds.
The Dictionary Project is led locally by Price, with assistance from Alan and Paula Bernstein, Tony Evans, Paul Hessney, Risa Michienzi, Megan Moretz, Theresa Shaffer, Sandy Sleggs and Jody Spears.
“The whole idea of this project is to instill a love of learning in the children,” says Paula Fidurko Bernstein, Rotary Club president. “Without the right tools, becoming a good writer, active reader and critical thinker can be tough.”
Rotarians, who have spearheaded the project since 2011, delivered the dictionaries to third-grade classes at Washington West, East View, Portville, Southern Tier Catholic and Allegany-Limestone and Hinsdale.
The Dictionary Fund is sustained by donations from the Olean Rotary Club and community members, whose generosity is always appreciated, Mrs. Bernstein says. The Olean Rotary Club Community Improvement Fund includes the Dictionary Fund and supports Lincoln Park gazebo repairs and renovations, and other community projects.
For more information or to make a donation to the fund, go to:
The Olean Rotary Club meets at 12:10 p.m. every Tuesday at the Bartlett Country Club, with new members always welcomed.