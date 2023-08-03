With thousands of young people heading off to school or new jobs away from home, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is providing tips to help avoid roommate, rental and moving scams.
In a roommate/rental scam, scammers pose as an individual selling or renting a property or as someone acting on behalf of a property owner. Potential renters are then solicited for money in exchange for promises that the homes will be shown to them or rented to them upon completion of payment. The scam is realized when there is no rental, or the property is already occupied.
Confirm that the rental listing is legitimate and verify the source of the listing. A few minutes of research can prevent you from putting a security deposit on a rental that’s not an option for you.
To verify if a rental is legitimate, visit real estate websites and see if the rental is also listed in another city or available on another website with a different email address. Run a reverse image search and see if you can find that listing anywhere on the internet. There are many reputable free online reverse image search platforms. If you find an identical listing with a different email address, that’s a red flag that it’s a scam.
Verify the identity of any real estate professional. Confirm that the real estate professional you’re working with is licensed in New York by visiting the Department of State’s Public License Search database.
Conduct an independent online search and check the phone number associated with their real estate license address. Call the number to verify.
Request to see a copy of the Department of State-issued photo license and arrange an in-person or video meeting to compare the ID.
Avoid completing background checks, signing a lease agreement or paying any advance fees or deposits before having an opportunity to inspect the premises. Be suspicious if asked to use payment methods that are untraceable. Scammers generally conduct transactions by phone, text message or email and often ask for a wire transfer, prepaid debit card, payment on a cash-based app or other method of payment that is not traceable.
Instead, pay by check or with credit card and get receipts for any payments.
Request everything in writing. It is always better to leave a paper trail. Real estate professionals are required by law to provide you with copies of all instruments relating to the transaction.
Don’t give in to high-pressure sales tactics. Scammers may urge you to rent quickly before someone else gets the property, prompting you to possibly miss an important step in the evaluation process. Remember to be cautious about all the steps involved in a real estate transaction — including carefully reviewing the lease agreement and verifying the identity of those you are engaged with during the rental transaction.
Scammers often request personal information and money for background checks, then disappear. Refrain from providing personal information or your social security number unless you are absolutely sure you are dealing with a reputable business or agent.