Hoping to give more people the chance to enjoy an array of beautiful nature photos at its Chestnut Cabin, Pfeiffer Nature Center has added two more days for viewing.
The Nature Photo Show can be viewed 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“Nothing can replace spending time out in nature, however, viewing nature photographs can create a similar peaceful effect,” a Pfeiffer release from Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator, states “The photographs were taken by supporters ... that are sure to warm your heart and soothe your soul.”
Photographs for the nature show were not limited to those taken on Pfeiffer properties as all nature photos were welcomed where nature in the surrounding Western New York area is the subject.
This show free and open to the public at the Chestnut Cabin at the Lillibridge Property, 1974 Lillibridge Road, Portville. Current COVID-19 safety measures are being followed. Pfeiffer Nature Center is supported by United Way funding.
THE OLEAN Lions Club and Hamilton Court No. 2, Order of Amaranth, are hosting the second Joint Euchre Tournament to Fight Diabetes on Saturday at the Allegany American Legion.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. and play starts at noon. A $10 donation will be accepted at the door, with proceeds to benefit diabetes research.
There will be refreshments and door prizes, as well as raffles. For more information, to reserve a seat or to donate a door prize, call Bruce Kenney at (716) 560-5883, Chuck Talbot at (716) 945-2122 or Chrissy Whipkey at (716) 310-6143.
The Allegany Legion is located at 4350 Route 417 West.