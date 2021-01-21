Buffalo Bills fever continues as the mayor of Olean is urging fans to use the Bradner Stadium fence along East Street to hang banners and well-wishes for the team ahead of their Sunday showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Let’s show Olean’s support for the Bills by attaching flags, banners and posters to the fence along the East State Street side of Bradner Stadium,” Mayor Bill Aiello said in a press statement Thursday. “Please be sure to secure your items so they do not fly away.”
Excitement is high in Western New York as the Bills return to the AFC Championship game for the first time since the 1990s.
MEANWHILE, the SPCA of Cattaraugus County closed out a successful holiday season for its store, Pawtique, in the Olean Center Mall.
Sheryl Anderson, a volunteer at the SPCA, had donated many items for sale. One in particular was a framed art item that hung in the Andersons' daughter’s bedroom for years. This item just wouldn’t sell.
Sheryl, a huge Bills fan as well as an avid painter/crafter, decided to create a Bills painted art piece. Sheryl connected with the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways of selling the item.
A silent auction was the best route. It was placed on the Chamber’s Facebook site right before Christmas with the auction ending on New Year’s Eve. Many bids were turned in, such as a bid for $34 in honor of Bills great Thurman Thomas.
However, the winning bid that came in and was accepted was $251 from Ray and Jeanne Diffenderfer.
Jeanne and Ray, Olean residents, are big Bills fans as well — AND big supporters of the SPCA — so it was a double win for all. The funds donated from the Diffenderfers will to go to the SPCA medical funds.
Although the Pawtique has closed, its online store continues to sell items, with pickup options for purchases. GOACC also has some Buffalo Bills spirit items from the SPCA to sell at its office on North Union Street.
“We thank all of our volunteers at the Pawtique and all you customers who continue to support the shelter," says Jason Berube, SPCA shelter manager. "Sheryl and Galvin (Sheryl’s husband) are our jack of all trades volunteers — Galvin did the carpentry work on the Bills piece with Sheryl doing the draw/paint of it.”
The SPCA can always use foster families for animals, volunteers at the shelter and donations — fundraisers account for approximately 70% of the organization's budget.
Call Jason at 372-8492 or Sheryl at 244-1809.