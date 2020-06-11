As Olean and the surrounding area navigates its way through business reopening, a good source of information has been the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
From helping to steer business owners to important state guidelines involving reopening to simply providing support — “Common sense. Don’t panic.” — the Chamber has worked to serve the community.
One of its features has also been updates on what local small businesses are doing to serve their customers. The following is a list of updates as salons and restaurants have opened under state guidelines:
• Creations Beauty Salon now opened with appointments only.
• Eade 24/7 Fitness open for fitness.
• Pure Salon is open now.
• Branch lobbies now open at Olean Area Federal Credit Union.
• Randy’s Fireside has tables set up outside. Enjoy your meal out in the sunshine.
• Angee’s Restaurant has their outdoor cafe now open.
• Branch lobbies now open at Community Bank NA.
• Check out the cafe umbrella tables at Fyre & Ice.
• Stop in at McCarthy’s Emporium.
• Shopping can be done inside at Little Blessings, Olean.
• Woodside Tavern on the Range has outside dining.
• Check out their new porch and tent seating on the side at State King.
• Baby Ds now with outdoor seating.
• Randy’s Up The River now serving you on their outdoor patio.
• Dine al fresco at A&J’s Sub and Pizza Shop.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that five Upstate regions in New York may enter Phase 3 of reopening, which includes allowing restaurant serving inside. Unfortunately, the Western New York region, which includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, was not among those regions.
However, leaders in Western New York say they have received indications that the governor will give the go-ahead to enter Phase 3 as soon as this coming Tuesday.
Meanwhile, anyone who is interested in taking part in the Community-Wide Garage Sale on Saturday, June 20, they need to register their address with GOACC to be placed on the garage sale map for a $5 fee.
Of course, this is pending Western New York hitting Phase 3 by the event date.
For more details, call GOACC at 372-4433 or register on its website.