With the Easter weekend upon us, as one would expect for this time of year, we’ll see a mixed weather bag through Sunday.
For travelers this evening, rain is possible. Saturday will be overcast with steady rain in the morning and then tapering off in the afternoon. The high will be 46. Saturday into Sunday will be cold with a low of 28.
Easter Sunday will be somewhat chilly with a high in the 40s, but with partly sunny conditions.
Many Easter travelers will take advantage of Easter break from school to take long-awaited vacations both by car and airplane. AAA Western and Central New York saw a surge in bookings amid a pent-up demand for travel.
“We have some folks that are looking to get away, maybe not for the whole week but a long weekend,” says Brian Murray, Director of Travel at AAA Western and Central New York. “Depending on the time and the distance you want to go, we’re really seeing the gambit.”
When it comes to road trips, the top destinations booked through AAA from Western and Central New York are the Outer Banks and Myrtle Beach, while some are driving all the way to Florida. For those traveling by air, Orlando is the top destination along with Florida beaches, cruises, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
After many airline disruptions earlier this month, which began with weather delays in Florida sending a ripple effect throughout the airline industry, and with so many people traveling for Easter break, AAA is reminding travelers to arrive at airports extra early especially in top destinations like Florida.
For those traveling by car, gas prices remain over $4 per gallon, though prices have subsided in the past week. As of April 14, the national average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.07, down eight cents in the past week. The New York average is $4.19, down seven cents in the past week. Buffalo’s gas price average is $4.24, while Rochester is at $4.27 and Syracuse is $4.22 – all down a few cents in the past week.
According to AAA research, three-quarters (75%) of U.S. adults say they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gasoline rises to $5.00 per gallon. Historically, high gas prices have not deterred people from traveling, and that is the case this Easter.
Looking ahead, half (52%) of U.S. adults have summer vacation plans this year, according to AAA research. Of those, 42% would not consider a change regardless of the price of gas.