Margie McIntosh, president of the League of Women Voters of Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties, was like a lot of folks as 2020 was winding down — she was glad to see it ending.
Looking ahead, she shared a message of positivity and hope for all of us as we embark on 2021:
I have been thinking about HOPE a lot this year and would like to share a few thoughts.
HOPE means different things to different people, but to me it is the steadfast belief in good possibilities. It can be dimmed, but hardly ever completely extinguished, and even if/when the unthinkable happens, it can be rekindled. I guess that is a remarkably human trait and a gift extremely valuable to hold.
Somehow, there seems to be a somewhat lighter feel to our world with the new vaccines offering for us to take a leap of faith and hope to protect ourselves and others.
Maybe there will even be a little less negative noise in our society and the world.
Maybe we truly can come together to defeat one common enemy, such as a global pandemic.
Maybe we really will return to a sense of safety and normalcy, albeit forever altered.
Maybe we will soon be gathering with family/friends without outrageous planning and even strangers without suspicion and fear.
So many more Maybes will be not just wishes, but reality in our near and relatively near futures. We can be patient, especially with renewed HOPE as we look forward to a better tomorrow.
Take care of yourselves and pass on as much Hope and goodwill as you can muster. There are so many who need it.