A mechanical problem in the press room overnight meant that Thursday’s edition of the Olean Times Herald could not be delivered to subscribers.
The last time the OTH wasn’t delivered to individual homes and businesses was 50 years ago this week due to the flooding caused by Hurricane Agnes. While the early-morning problem on Thursday didn’t rise to the calamitous level that Agnes brought to the Twin Tiers in 1972, the issue was enough to stop delivery to the U.S. Postal Service in time, whose carriers had to get out on their routes in the morning.
“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience to our loyal readers,” says Jim Bonn, publisher of the Times Herald, who personally made a there-and-back-again drive to Cleveland to get a new part for the press room to ensure production and delivery for today. “Every effort was made to get the papers out for (Thursday) but the mechanical issue in production just couldn’t be overcome in time for delivery.”
Dozens of subscribers stopped in at the Times Herald office throughout the day to pick up free copies of Thursday’s edition, which were on hand at that point. Papers were also delivered to stores and newspaper boxes where editions could be purchased.
Most folks were good-natured about the inconvenience, as were numerous callers asking where was their paper.
Subscribers will find two papers delivered today — both the Thursday and Friday editions, as we appreciate the postal carriers dealing with the extra edition in today’s loads.
All subscribers are also reminded they have access to the Times Herald e-edition, digital versions of the printed news pages that can be found on the newspaper’s website, www.oleantimesherald.com.