The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition Program needs your help. There is an immediate need for volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels throughout the Olean area.
Meals on Wheels are delivered before noon Monday through Friday. Most volunteers deliver about 16 meals once a week, and it takes approximately one hour to complete a delivery route, according to Ellen Herner of the Department of the Aging.
Healthy, well-balanced meals can improve or maintain the current health status of homebound participants, possibly even delaying or preventing nursing home placement. The Department of the Aging provides over 500 nutritious meals daily throughout the county. Without volunteers, the delivery of meals would be impossible.
Volunteers receive a free meal on delivery days, and mileage reimbursement is available to all delivery drivers throughout the duration of the pandemic.
If you’d like to help Cattaraugus County’s most vulnerable population, please contact Herner at (716) 373-8032 or (800) 462-2901 to help.
JOHN AND CAROL LONG of Olean tell us that their granddaughter, Brooke Elizabeth Withey, received the distinguished award of Outstanding Anthropology Student of the Year from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Formerly of Olean, Brooke participated in archeological field school with National Park Partners as part of the National Historic Preservation Act and made the cover of National Parks Magazine in her junior year. During her Senior year at UTC, she was part of the team that located a wreckage in the Tennessee River believed to be U.S.S. Chattanooga, a ship that brought supplies to the Union army of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant outside Chattanooga in 1863.
Brooke was a student at Southern Tier Catholic School before moving to Tennessee where she graduated with honors from Notre Dame High School. She lives in Chattanooga with her parents, Krisie Long-Withey and Anthony Byrne and will graduate with honors from UTC in December with a bachelor’s in anthropology and a minor in nutrition before starting graduate school.