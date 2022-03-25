Mayor Bill Aiello recognized Terry Bush and Jason Iacono for their “quick, decisive and heroic actions” that saved the life of a woman earlier this month.
Both men, who were honored this week during Common Council’s meeting, responded to a distressed individual in the vicinity of the East State Street Bridge on the morning of March 7.
Terry was driving along East State when he saw a woman sitting on the bridge and thought that she may be in distress. He stopped his car and approached to offer assistance and compassion to the individual. Realizing that professional support was necessary, he called 911 to get the Olean police and fire departments to respond as well.
As he was on the phone the woman plunged from the bridge into the high and fast-running was of Olean Creek.
Jason was walking his dog along the west bank of the creek when he heard a woman screaming and saw her in the water. He secured his dog and ran to get closer to the woman and, with great risk to himself, jumped in to pull the woman out before the flow connected with the Allegheny River.
As he introduced Terry and Jason, City Fire Chief Tim Richardson says, “These events are evidence that even in the most turbulent of times the selfless acts of two men helped save the life of a stranger. If one man, Terry Bush, did not take time out of his day to see what this individual was doing and if she was OK, no one may have noticed her jump.
“If the other man was not in the right place at the right time and willing to risk his life to save another, this story may have had a different outcome. On behalf of the City of Olean Fire and Police Departments, thank you to both of you men for what you did that day, you are heroes.”
Following the chief’s introduction, the mayor presented Certificates of Recognition to Terry and Jason and, on behalf of the Common Council, he commended their heroic actions.