Spring is here — or, at least, that’s what the calendar says.
The days are getting longer, the birds are flocking back, and crocuses, daffodils and tulips are breaking ground (through the snow) ready to usher in the season.
Unfortunately, Mayor Bill Aiello says, scattered about is litter left over from Olean’s long, hard winter. But, hopefully, the litter will not be on the ground for long as the city’s Litter Control Program is gearing up to hit the streets again this year — with the hope of getting new volunteers to help with this task.
The program enlists residents to clean a given area from the first weekend in May until the last weekend in October. Various groups and individuals adopt areas and make their own schedule for cleaning the location. Some volunteers go out once a week, others once a month; the scheduling is entirely up to the individual volunteer.
Last year, the mayor’s office assumed responsibility for the program on the retirement of Lila Ervay, the program’s founder and longtime manager.
“The program, has been an essential volunteer program for well over a decade and we will definitely miss Mrs. Ervay’s leadership, but the program will continue,” Aiello says. “We have supplies ready for volunteers, and many volunteers have already committed to cover their assigned streets again this year.
“But we need more volunteers and I ask any residents or groups willing to help with this endeavor to please give my office a call, any amount of time you can spend on this task is greatly appreciated,” the mayor says. “Nothing is more productive than the collective efforts of many people banding together for a common cause and we are grateful for any volunteer help we receive — no matter how little time a person might be able to dedicate to this cause.”
Members of the Litter Control Program ask that residents maintain their property and keep it free of litter and other debris. In most instances it is no more than a five- to 10-minute job, once a week, to clean up a yard and sidewalk area.