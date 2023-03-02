March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month — and we note that colorectal cancer is the second-most common cause of cancer death in the U.S.

But there has been improvement. Since 2005, deaths have dropped nearly 3% per year, according to the Cancer Services Program, which serves Cattaraugus and Allegany counties as well as Chautauqua and Steuben counties. However, the decreases are mainly among those ages 50 and older — there is a different story for people younger than age 50.

