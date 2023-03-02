March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month — and we note that colorectal cancer is the second-most common cause of cancer death in the U.S.
But there has been improvement. Since 2005, deaths have dropped nearly 3% per year, according to the Cancer Services Program, which serves Cattaraugus and Allegany counties as well as Chautauqua and Steuben counties. However, the decreases are mainly among those ages 50 and older — there is a different story for people younger than age 50.
Deaths from colorectal cancer have risen in the U.S. by 1.2% each year from 2005-20 among people younger than 50. In addition, more than 1 in 10 new cases occur in people younger than age 50. Because of these alarming trends, the recommended age to start colorectal cancer screening was lowered from age 50 to 45.
Getting screened regularly and at the right age can save lives. Screening tests can find growths that can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening tests can also find colorectal cancer early when treatment may work best. When found early, people have an excellent chance of surviving the disease.
The Cancer Services Program offers free colorectal cancer screening to New Yorkers ages 45 and older without health insurance. Screening can be done at home and it’s easy. The CSP uses a stool-based screening test that gets mailed to a lab. CSP will pay for a follow-up colonoscopy if the test comes back abnormal.
If cancer treatment is needed, CSP helps its clients enroll in the Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program.
If you are 45 or older, talk to your health care provider about colorectal cancer screening. If you are uninsured or don’t have a health care provider, call CSP at (877) 6857 for help.
AFTER A PECULIARLY warm and relatively snowless February in the Olean area, we now find ourselves in the month of March.
For those who are glad to see a mild winter, there’s the nagging feeling that a pleasant February will somehow have to be paid for — and March in the Twin Tiers can be notorious for keeping the winter season going.
We shall see, although the extended forecast does not appear to call for any serious winter weather.
The month of March is named for the Roman god of war, Mars. As the Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us, this was the time of year to resume military campaigns that had been interrupted by winter.