Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday issued a proclamation declaring March 29 Vietnam Veterans Day, commemorating the service of New York state’s Vietnam War veterans — the largest demographic group of veterans living in the Empire State.
The March 29 date marks the day the last American combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam. New York state landmarks were to be lit green, yellow and red, the colors of the Vietnam Service Medal earned by service members from the U.S. who served during the Vietnam War.
“Vietnam Veterans never received the heroes’ welcome they so rightfully deserved upon their return from service,” Hochul says. “In New York, we are rectifying that by letting our veterans know we are thankful for them and for their service.”
An estimated 217,000 Vietnam War veterans lives in New York. Of the names listed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., 4,119 are those of New Yorkers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this nation and the values for which it stands.
FOR ALL THE FEARS that gasoline prices in the region would rocket into $5 territory — or higher — the price settled in Olean at just under $4.40 per gallon for 87 octane for the past couple weeks.
Then the price dropped 10 cents on Tuesday to just less than $4.30/gallon, which no doubt was a welcome development.
Average gasoline prices in New York had fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.32/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York. However, that average price report was likely to change.
The national average price of gasoline stood at $4.23/g (again, for 87 octane) Monday. The national average was up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood $1.38/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
World oil prices dropped about 9% the last two days to settle at their lowest level in more than a week, as a worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China threatened to hurt energy demand. Hopes for progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine also helped ease some concerns over risks to energy supplies.