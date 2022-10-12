pink ribbon

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Steuben, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties wants to spread the word that mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early when treatment may work best.

Research shows that women who get screened regularly for breast cancer with a mammogram are more likely to find breast cancer early. Finding breast cancer early means these women are less likely to need surgery and chemotherapy and are more likely to be cured. Experts say that women who are at average risk for breast cancer and are ages 50 to 74 should get screened at least every two years.

