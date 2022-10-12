October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Steuben, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties wants to spread the word that mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early when treatment may work best.
Research shows that women who get screened regularly for breast cancer with a mammogram are more likely to find breast cancer early. Finding breast cancer early means these women are less likely to need surgery and chemotherapy and are more likely to be cured. Experts say that women who are at average risk for breast cancer and are ages 50 to 74 should get screened at least every two years.
In New York state, breast cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women. According to data from the 2020 New York State Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, about 82% of females, ages 50 to 74, were screened for breast cancer within the past two years. CSP officials say this is a very good overall screening percentage. However, screening is much lower for women who do not have health insurance or who do not have a regular health care provider.
This is where CSP staff say they may be able to help. If you are 50 or older and don’t have health insurance, call the CSP at (877) 778-6857 to find out if you qualify for free breast cancer screening.
The CSP strongly encourages anyone who is due or overdue for a mammogram to schedule one today.
VETERANS DAY is approaching and once again the Olean Times Herald is seeking photos of and stories about area veterans who proudly served.
Each year, in a joint special section produced by both the OTH and The Bradford Era, we feature veterans from the region. Photos and information about any veteran from any era are welcome.
Materials may be emailed to news@oleantimesherald.com or folks may drop by the OTH office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. We don’t advise sending anything like irreplaceable family photos through the post office but reproductions are OK; send to Olean Times Herald, c/o Veterans, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, 14760.