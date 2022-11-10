Carol Mahoney, former CEO and president of HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care, is the 2022 recipient of the HomeCare & Hospice Founder’s Award.
Established in 1986 by the Board of Directors of HomeCare & Hospice, the Founder’s Award is provided annually to an organization or individuals in recognition of significant contributions made in the art of caring.
Specifically, award recipients have upheld the ideals of home health care and/or hospice in some manner, such as promoting independence, dignity and quality of life. Recipients have exemplified the mission of HomeCare & Hospice through contributions to the community, caring volunteerism, or direct involvement in promoting the visions of home care and/or hospice.
Throughout her 36 years with HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care, Mahoney was instrumental in expanding their service areas and creating what HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care is today.
“Her contribution has been a clear vision, a formidable intellect, devotion to our agency and community, a dedication to the agency staff and their needs and just plain consistently hard work,” said Mike MacWilliams, Community Care of Western New York’s Board President.
Aside from CCCWNY, Mahoney currently serves on the Supervisory Committee of the Olean Area Federal Credit Union. She also volunteers on the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) events committee.
Mahoney’s volunteerism over the year has included service on the boards of the Southern Tier Health Care System, Genesis House, Interfaith Caregivers, the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse (advisory council), Olean General Hospital, First Baptist Church, the NYS Association of Health Care Providers, GOACC and the Hospice Group.
Mahoney has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the GOACC prestigious “Louie” Award, the GOACC Good News Award, recognition as a NY State Senate Woman of Distinction, and the YMCA Salute to Olean award. She is also a graduate of the Health Leadership Fellows program of the Health Foundation of Western & Central New York.
