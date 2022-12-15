Area nonprofits again received a boost around the holiday season from the Mahar Family Foundation Fund and the Rose Pappas Foundation Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, which together supported 23 grants.
The 23 grants supported 19 organizations and totaled $6,700.
The Mahar Family Foundation, established by Francis (Roberta) Mahar Jr. and the late Francis Mahar Jr., memorializes Francis Mahar Sr., Margaret Mahar, Daniel Mahar and Francis Mahar Jr. and recognizes Mrs. Francis (Roberta) Mahar.
The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels received $500 from the Mahar Family Foundation, including $300 for the annual community Christmas dinner. Hinsdale Community Church also received $200 in support of its annual community Easter dinner for 2023. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church received $200 for its annual Thanksgiving dinner.
The Rose Pappas Foundation, established by the late Betty Pappas in memory of her sister Rose, also supported a number of community dinners for those in need.
The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels received $300 from the Rose Pappas Foundation for the annual Christmas dinner. Hinsdale Community Church also received $300 for community Easter/Thanksgiving dinners to be delivered to the homebound. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church received $300 for its Thanksgiving dinner.
The Mahar Family Foundation also provided support to three area food pantries and soup kitchens, including $300 for the Warming House, $200 for the Olean Food Pantry and $100 for the Portville Food Pantry.
The St. Vincent De Paul Society received $300.The Salvation Army received a grant of $200.
Wings Flights of Hope, Inc. and Mercy Flight Inc., both organizations that provide emergency medical transportation, received grants of $650.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County and the SPCA serving Allegany County each received $300 grants.
Pfeiffer Nature Center, the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation and Interfaith Caregivers, Inc. each received $200 grants. Genesis House of Olean received a $100 grant.
The Rose Pappas Foundation fund also provided three grants for general support to organizations that support the needs of the elderly and handicapped, including HomeCare and Hospice ($350), Interfaith Caregivers ($350) and the Olean Senior Center ($300).
Donations can be made to either fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.