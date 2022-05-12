The Magnano name is well known in the Olean community. In fact, it’s hard to look around and not see a group or organization they didn’t help in some way.
In their lifetimes, Louie and Pat Magnano gave so much to the community they called home, and while Louie passed in 2011 and Pat in 2020, their legacy continues to live on.
Their list of contributions to the community is quite long but among them is Olean General Hospital. Over the years, their generosity has been monumental to OGH through sponsorships, gifts in kind and also major, much-needed projects and equipment in the emergency department and OB unit.
In addition, the Mercy Flight hangar at OGH was named the Louis A. Magnano Olean General Hospital Mercy Flight Center thanks to their generous gift.
They were proud to call Olean their home where they raised their three children, Ronald, Louis and Gloria.
“My dad and mom believed in Olean General Hospital and it was always close to their hearts,” Gloria (Magnano) Schembra says. “When people in the community would tell them how their commitments helped them personally or their family members, they were always so happy and proud.”
Longtime friend and business partner Carl Paladino echoed the Magnanos’ pride in Olean and generosity within the community.
“Louie was a great friend and partner,” Paladino says. “He was generous and always wanted what was best for Olean. Louie and Pat took great pride in the community. They felt they could instill and spread that pride to others in the community.”
Most recently, OGH recently received $500,000 from a bequest that was made 20 years ago. When they made the commitment, the Magnanos said it was their duty to give to charitable purposes that would allow them to perpetuate their values in places where they felt it would do the most good.
“This recent gift will hopefully help the hospital to progress forward and realize some of their future goals,” Schembra, says.
“It’s hard to put into words how much Louie and Pat Magnano have helped healthcare in the Olean area,” says Steven Jackson, president of the OGH Foundation. “Not only have they given so much of themselves over the years to the entire community, their gifts continue in perpetuity. This most recent gift was bestowed two decades ago but will keep on giving for years to come. Their legacy, generosity and vision for local healthcare is timeless.”
Jackson explained that planned giving allows donors to make a thoughtful investment in healthcare and helps ensure that their gifts will have a lasting impact on the community, like the generosity of the Magnanos. Donors can give through gifts of cash, appreciated securities, or real properties, which can be tailored to a donor’s specific estate planning needs.
For more information about how to make an impactful gift to Olean General today or by leaving a legacy, contact Jackson at smjackson@ogh.org or 375-7447.