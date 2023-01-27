After a mild start to 2023, colder temperatures and snow have arrived — along with higher electric bills.

Utility companies warned several months ago that electric heating prices would increase by more than 30% this winter due to ongoing inflation and instability in the world energy market due to the war in Ukraine. If you heat your home with natural gas, that’s gone up, too. You may pay 50% more than last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

