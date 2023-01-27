After a mild start to 2023, colder temperatures and snow have arrived — along with higher electric bills.
Utility companies warned several months ago that electric heating prices would increase by more than 30% this winter due to ongoing inflation and instability in the world energy market due to the war in Ukraine. If you heat your home with natural gas, that’s gone up, too. You may pay 50% more than last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
But there are several small, simple adjustments you can make now to save on energy costs. Consider trying out some of these low and no-cost ways to trim your electricity and heating costs.
• Ensure that your home is well-sealed. Even small cracks in windows or walls can let valuable heat escape.
• Temperature control. Set your thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter. Every degree of extra heating or cooling will increase energy usage by 6% to 8%.
• Upgrade your thermostat. If possible, install a programmable Wi-Fi thermostat that can automatically adjust the temperature according to your schedule. Smart thermostats can ensure heating systems are running as efficiently as possible.
• Take care of what’s there. Clean or replace all filters in your home’s HVAC system regularly. Dirty filters make systems work harder and run longer than necessary. A dirty filter can cost you up to 20% more energy usage to heat your home.
• Swap out bulbs. Incandescent light bulbs are less energy-efficient. Replace your light bulbs with LEDs, which use at least 75% less energy. You could save as much as $40 a year, according to Energy Star.
• Use a toaster oven. If you’re cooking a small meal, save energy — and money — by using a toaster oven instead of a regular oven. The smaller option will use one-third to one-half less energy.
• Incorporate drapes in your decor. Add some heavy-duty window treatments that block heat loss and keep south-facing window treatments open during the day to allow the natural heat from the sun to warm your pad.
• Maintain vents and registers. Clean floor and wall registers, baseboard heaters and radiators. Make sure they are clear of dust and debris and not blocked by furniture or window treatments.
• Wash clothes in cold water. Hot water heating accounts for 90% of the energy your machine uses to wash clothes, according to Energy Star; only 10% goes to power the appliance. Use cold water when you can to save energy and money.