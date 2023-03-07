The final full moon of the winter season is at hand — it actually reached peak illumination at 7:42 a.m. today but will still appear full this evening.
Indeed, tonight is a better night for viewing as Monday evening was overcast with some snow.
March’s full moon has traditionally been called the Worm Moon — the Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that full moon names it uses come from Native American, Colonial American and European sources.
For many years, the Almanac explains, it thought Worm Moon referred to the earthworms that appear as the soil warms in spring. This invites robins and other birds to feed — a true sign of spring. (Robins are here in the Olean area — editor Jim Eckstrom says several have been feeding on stoneflies they found on the snow along the Allegheny River.)
However, the Almanac indicates more research revealed another explanation. In the 1760s, Capt. Jonathan Carver visited the Naudowessie (Dakota) and other Native American tribes and wrote that the name Worm Moon refers to a different sort of “worm” — beetle larvae that begin to emerge from the thawing bark of trees and other winter hideouts at this time.
AVERAGE GASOLINE prices in New York fell 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price for 87 octane at most outlets in Olean was down from $3.599/g last week to $3.549/g as of Monday afternoon.
Prices in New York are 13 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood at 85.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 4.6 cents in the last week and stood at $4.34 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to start the week was $2.59/g at a Native-owned outlet, while the highest was $4.46/g, a difference of $1.87/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g Monday. The national average was down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Other areas in New York and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.36/g, down 2 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.37/g, up 0.8 cents; and Rochester at $3.39/g, down 1.6 cents.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says the national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline blends has now started.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says the national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline blends has now started. He believes the trend toward higher prices will continue.
“While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring,” he says. “By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”
