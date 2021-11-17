The longest lunar eclipse of the century will occur in the early morning hours on Friday. Experts say the eclipse of November’s full Moon will be worth getting up early to see — that is, if it’s visible.
Rain and possibly snow is in the forecast for early Friday.
Nevertheless, the lunar event will be a near total eclipse that will cover all but 2.6% of the Moon at its peaks.
The full duration of the event will run from 1:02 to 7:03 a.m., with the deepest, darkest part of the Earth’s shadow — the umbra — casting on the Moon from 2:18 to 5:47 a.m. and the peak of the eclipse coming at 4:02 a.m., according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
The Almanac also noted that at nearly 3.5 hours the eclipse will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. It will be the longest eclipse of this entire century, right through 2100.
The extreme length of the eclipse this time around relates to the position of the Moon relative to the Earth. The event will happen just as the Moon arrives at apogee — that point in its orbit farthest from Earth, about 252,600 miles away. So, it will be moving slower than normal in its orbit and will take a much longer time to traverse through the Earth’s central shadow.
New York and Pennsylvania are in prime position for great viewing of the entire event. Again, if the weather cooperates.
If it doesn’t, the Virtual Telescope Project will begin coverage at 2 a.m., collaborating with astrophotographers from around the world along with live commentary from astrophysicist Gianluca Masi. Timeanddate.com has arranged for its own live stream starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, November’s full Moon is often called the Beaver Moon.
For decades, the Almanac has referenced the monthly full Moons with names tied to early Native American, Colonial American and European folklore. Traditionally, each full Moon name was applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred and through all of the Moon’s phases — not only the full Moon.
Why the “Beaver” Moon? This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead. During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.