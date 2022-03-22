After several spikes earlier this month, the price for gasoline in Olean has remained steady for the past week, staying at just under $4.40 per gallon for 87 octane.
Average gasoline prices in New York actually fell 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.34/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Prices in New York are 61.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.44/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.59/g while the highest was $5.89/g, a difference of $2.30/g.
The national average price of gasoline fell 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23/g Monday. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.37/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $4.37/g, down 3 cents from last week; Syracuse at $4.32/g, down 8.1 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester at $4.37/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week.
“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas.”
De Haan says, for now, gasoline demand has shown no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway.
“If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline,” he says.