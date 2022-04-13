Local gasoline prices dropped another 6 cents per gallon in the past week as the national average could drop back below $4/g soon.
The price per gallon for 87 octane at most outlets in Olean was just under $4.21 as of Tuesday.
Average gasoline prices in New York fell more than 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.19/g as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Prices in New York are 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Tuesday was $3.69/g while the highest was $5.18/g, a difference of $1.45/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen nearly 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10/g Monday. The national average was down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood $1.25/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction — down — saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark.”
De Haan says it remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring sudden changes caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and COVID-19.
“Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week,” De Haan says.