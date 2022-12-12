Average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, while the price fell 8 cents at most outlets in Olean.

New York’s statewide price averaged $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Prices in New York were 32.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 4.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. In Olean the price at most outlets was $3.859/g.

