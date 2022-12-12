Average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, while the price fell 8 cents at most outlets in Olean.
New York’s statewide price averaged $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Prices in New York were 32.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 4.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. In Olean the price at most outlets was $3.859/g.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stood at $4.91 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.69/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.70/g.
The national average price of gasoline fell 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g Monday. The national average was down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.62/g, down 5 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.46/g, down 12.4 cents per gallon; and Rochester at $3.61/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon.
“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago.”
Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join in this week, De Haan says.
“We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so,” he says. “While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown (due to an oil spill) has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”