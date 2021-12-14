New York gasoline prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.50/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most of Olean’s outlets dropped 4 cents per gallon last week, with regular dropping from just under $3.60/g to $3.55/g.
Gas prices in New York are 6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.23/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.94/g while the highest is $4.49/g, a difference of $1.55/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/g Monday. The national average is down 9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.18/g higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.46/g, no change from last week; Syracuse, $3.44/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester, $3.50/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week.
“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country.”
He says that while we’ve seen some anecdotal reports about the new variant, vaccine producers have yet to definitively state if current vaccines will still bring adequate protection against omicron — something that might be critical to limit severity and to avoid new shutdowns.
“With OPEC+ members still planning to boost oil production in January, we continue to see global oil production slowly rising,” De Haan says. “In addition, U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to the lowest level since October, which may limit oil’s recent rebound and keep gas prices declining through the end of the year.”