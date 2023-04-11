Just in time to get out of the house and enjoy the warmer weather, local gas prices are climbing back up.
AAA Western and Central New York reported Monday that the national average gas price is up 10 cents from a week ago, now at $3.60. The statewide average is $3.54, up 7 cents from the week prior. This time last year, the statewide average was $4.24.
Olean stations ran between $3.65 and $3.69 on Monday, up about 10 cents from last week. Prices on Seneca Nation of Indians’ Allegany Territory ran from $2.95 a gallon in Vandalia to $3.12 a gallon at Seneca Junction and $3.25 a gallon in Salamanca on Monday.
AAA officials point to higher crude oil prices after the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by over 1 million barrels a day beginning in May. On Monday, oil prices ran from $81 to $85 per barrel, a slight increase from last week. In addition to the rise in the price of oil, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows gas demand increased slightly from 9.15 million to 9.3 million barrels per day — while supply decreased by 4.1 million barrels to 222.6 million.
As gas prices rise, the fall in diesel prices has slowed. The national average price for a gallon of diesel is $4.20 — the same as last week — while the New York average dropped a penny to $4.84 a gallon. Olean diesel prices hovered around the $5 a gallon mark on Monday.
To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/.
ALONG WITH EARTH DAY in about two week’s time, residents are encouraged to participate in another type of cleanup — of the medicine cabinet.
On April 22, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the US Drug Enforcement Agency, will be holding its semiannual National Pill Take Back day. The public can drop off prescription and non-prescription medication for proper disposal. We will not be taking any sharps during this take back. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices can be collected only after the batteries are removed. Sheriff’s Office personnel are not responsible for removing batteries.
Drop locations will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Salamanca City Fire Station, 225 Wildwood Ave.; and Delevan Plaza, 40 N. Main St. The city of Olean operates a drop-off box in the Olean Municipal Building, 101 E. State St.