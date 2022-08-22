Another week, another drop in the price of gasoline.
Average gas prices in New York fell 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.21/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price for 87 octane at most outlets in Olean dropped to a fraction less than $4.30/g as of Monday, down about 13 cents from $4.43/g last week.
Prices in New York are 36 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.01/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.57/g while the highest was $5.73/g, a difference of $2.16/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g Monday. The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $4.30/g, down 9 cents from last week; Syracuse at $4.28/g, down 10 cents from last week; and Rochester, $4.33/g, down 11.8 cents per gallon from last week.
“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to 10 straight weeks,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases.”
In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5/g for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers, De Haan says.
“Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”