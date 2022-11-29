Northern long-eared bat

The northern long-eared bat.

 Courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday a final rule to reclassify the northern long-eared bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The bat, listed as threatened in 2015, now faces extinction due to the rangewide impacts of white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease affecting hibernating bats across North America. The rule takes effect on January 30, 2023.

According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, confirmed summer sightings of the bats have been reported in a dozen towns in Cattaraugus County — mostly in the center of the county — and can even be found year-round in some parts of northern Allegany County.

 

