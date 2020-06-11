ALLEGANY — Two women with the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club were recently working in flower beds in downtown Allegany when children and their teacher from the Teddy Bear Day Care program in town walked up and asked if they could help.
Mary Linda Williams, a member of the garden club, said the offer led to help from a small group of gardeners who made the work that much more pleasant for all involved.
“The children said to the (garden club) ladies, ‘Oh, we want to do that, we want to plant,’” Williams remarked. One of the women, Pat Conroy, said they could help but would have to come another day when the club was ready for them. Therefore, when the children showed up to help, garden club members had everything they needed.
“They came on Tuesday and helped the ‘Weed and Tend’ women (of the club) who work on the planters as well as all of the plants that are planted on the street,” she explained.
“They had little trowels for the children to dig little holes and they had plants to put in. They got so excited about all of that,” Williams said. “They worked on it and their teacher was helping them — then they had a snack and bottled water and they just loved it.”
She noted hand wipes were also provided to the children.
“After they did all of that planting, they walked down the street and crossed over to the town hall where the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club has put the Allegany Lending Library,” she said of the small box that contains donated books to take. “They put a children’s book in there.”
Williams said club members are grateful to the daycare for not only instilling a love for gardening in the children, but also for the community.
“They were lovely children and well-behaved,” she added. “They thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Williams said the garden club welcomes all volunteers who want to help with the flowers this summer, as there is always work involved with maintaining the plants along Main Street for the beautification of downtown.
“There’s a lot that has been done in a certain area on the street near the library corner intersection and back down to” First Street, but more has to be done, she added.
Teddy Bear Day Care employee Felicia Fortuna said she works with 3- and 4-year-old children at the facility and they may volunteer to help the garden club again.
“I told (the club) that we are open for when they want us to do it again, but they would just have to let us know,” Fortuna said, noting the school does other community-related projects, as well. “They love doing that type of stuff.”
Fortuna said the children also bring in books to donate to the lending library box when they are out walking.
For more information on helping the “Weed and Tend” group of the garden club, or to donate to the organization, contact Williams by email at mlw2142@gmail.com
