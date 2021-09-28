New York gas prices fell 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.25/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Gas prices in New York were 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The most-posted price at stations in Olean remained $3.35/g as of Monday evening.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.99/g, while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of 70 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g Monday. The national average was up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1/g higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices are: Buffalo, $3.23/g, no change since last week; Syracuse, $3.17/g, down 2 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester, $3.24/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week.
“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “But overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to COVID-19 supply and demand imbalances.”
De Haan says relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season that has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline.
“While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong,” he says.