New York gasoline prices have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.53/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in the state.
The price in Olean has remained unchanged for about two weeks, staying at just under $3.60/g for regular at most outlets.
Gas prices in New York are unchanged versus a month ago and stand $1.28/g higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.85/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.64/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g Monday. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.47/g, no change from last week; Syracuse at $3.47/g, unchanged from last week; and Rochester at $3.51/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week.
“Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new COVID variant, omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices.”
De Haan says there remains a high level of uncertainty ahead as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on the omicron variant.
“But, so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower,” he says. “Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed.”