Mayor Bill Aiello says the Olean Public Library has offered to be a partner in the City of Olean Volunteer Litter Control Program.
In addition to the mayor’s office, supplies for volunteers, including bags and gloves, will be available at the Olean Public Library, centrally located at 134 N. Second St. Supplies will be available at the circulation desk.
The city’s Volunteer Litter Control Program was formally started 11 years ago by Lila Ervay and the late Casey Jones. Ervay coordinated the program by securing volunteers to clean a given area from the first weekend in May until the last weekend in October.
Various groups and individuals adopt areas and make their own schedule for cleaning the location. Some volunteers go out once a week, others once a month — scheduling is entirely up to the individual volunteer. The mayor’s office partnered with the program and supplied bags and gloves for the volunteers.
This year, Ervay stepped down as the coordinator of the program and Aiello’s office assumed the responsibility.
“Lila Ervay’s contribution to the litter control in Olean has been exceptional; she has been picking-up litter for 24 years,” Aiello says. “Along the way she amassed a group of volunteers and designed a program that works for them.
“The efforts of the volunteers is significant,” the mayor adds. “They rid our business district and neighborhoods of the unsightly litter which afflicts the entire city, and they continue their work through three of the four seasons. It is hard work and because of their diligence, we rarely see the litter problem that exists in our community.”
Aiello says he is pleased that his office was able to take up Lila’s responsibilities and that the Olean Public Library has offered to be another place for volunteers to obtain the supplies that the city provides.
“We are always looking for new volunteers for the program,” the mayor says. “In fact, there are a number of areas that need attention, including Seneca Avenue from Front Street to Clark Street.”
He asks anyone interested in volunteering to call his office at 376-5615.