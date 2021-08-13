If the sweltering heat and humidity have been hard to deal with this past week, area residents will welcome the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Relief is on the way.
Folks might also be interested to know that we’ve passed through that period known by a common phrase that is tossed around in the heat of the season — the “dog days of summer.”
Just what are the “dog days”?
First, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, they run from July 3 to Aug. 11 in the Northern Hemisphere and signifying periods of particularly hot and humid weather.
In ancient Greece and Rome, the “dog days” were believed to be a time of drought, bad luck and unrest, “when dogs and men alike would be driven mad by the extreme heat,” the Almanac tells us. Today, days are associated purely with the time of summer’s peak temperatures and humidity.
The Almanac notes this period of sweltering weather coincides with the year’s heliacal (meaning “at sunrise”) rising of Sirius, the Dog Star. Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris — the “Greater Dog” — which is where Sirius gets its canine nickname, as well as its official name, Alpha Canis Majoris. Not including our own Sun, Sirius is the brightest star in the sky.
In ancient Greece, Egypt and Rome, it was believed that the dawn rising of Sirius in mid- to late summer contributed to the extreme weather of the season. The “combined heat” of super-bright Sirius and our Sun was thought to be the cause of summer’s sweltering temperatures. The name “Sirius” even stems from Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”
Now, about that relief from the heat that’s in the offing.
“Temperatures will cool down significantly,” says Phillip Pandolfo, meteorologist. “The weather through the weekend is looking great with no chance of showers.”
That’s because a cold front will be moving in, so Saturday and Sunday will not only be dry, but temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s as well.
“It will be a welcome break as the dewpoints will be low so there won’t be much humidity,” Pandolfo says.
The low Saturday will be significantly cooler than it’s been, with a low temperature in the upper 40s to low-50s. (It may feel like a long time ago, but low temps reached 49 overnight twice already this month, on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.) Sunday’s overnight temperatures will be little warmer, with a low in the low 50s.
“Monday is still looking dry through Monday evening and is expected to continue,” Pandolfo said. “Temperatures will gradually increase next week, with a high in the high 70s to low 80s during the day Monday. Upper 50s, low 60s overnight.”
Tuesday is expected to stay mostly dry, although there may be a passing shower with maybe a rumble of thunder, and temperatures will remain in the high 70s to low 80s during the day.