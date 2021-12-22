The holidays are certainly a time to celebrate by enjoying many of our favorite foods and, of course, beverages.
Which means it’s also a time to remind ourselves to be safe and make smart decisions regarding drinking and driving.
As is always the case this time of year, state and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York will be stepping up patrols targeting impaired driving during the holiday travel season. The high visibility engagement campaign runs through Jan. 1.
This campaign is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC).
“The holiday season is when friends and family come together to celebrate, and we are committed to making road travel as safe as possible during this time,” Gov. Kathy Hochul says. “As you travel throughout the holiday season, do the right thing and plan ahead for a safe ride home — it only takes one mistake for someone to get hurt.”
Kicking off off the campaign, GTSC and Department of Motor Vehicles officials joined with the New York State Office of Cannabis Management and law enforcement officials in giving residents the opportunity to wear specialized goggles that demonstrate the effects of drug and alcohol impairment and to better understand how a person’s ability to drive is impacted by using drugs or alcohol.
During the 2020 holiday season initiative, law enforcement throughout the state arrested 2,067 people for impaired driving. In total, 70,878 tickets were issued for vehicle and traffic law violations.
“Every year there are needless tragedies and victims left behind because of drug or alcohol impaired drivers,” says New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen. “Through campaigns like Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, we remind people of the dangers of drinking and driving. Together, we can keep New York State’s roads among the safest in the nation.”