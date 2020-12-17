Law enforcement agencies throughout New York state will step up patrols to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday travel season.
The enforcement campaign will run through Jan. 1 as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
”New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving,” says Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Motorists who drive under the influence not only put themselves at risk, but endanger the lives of everyone else. Be safe and smart this holiday season, whether you’re on the road or not. If you must travel, drive sober or have a plan in place to get where you’re going safely.”
During the 2019 enforcement campaign, law enforcement throughout the state arrested 5,677 people for impaired driving. In total, 159,133 tickets were issued for vehicle and traffic law violations.
A major component of New York’s efforts to combat impaired driving is the STOP-DWI program, or Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated. The program is funded from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers.
All 62 counties have opted to participate.
State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen says New Yorkers, as they celebrate the holiday season, they should celebrate safely.
“If plans include alcohol, please plan ahead for a safe ride home. Driving impaired is a choice that can have serious, and sometimes deadly, consequences,” he says. “The public’s safety is our top priority. As always, our troopers will be highly visible and will have zero tolerance for impaired, reckless and distracted drivers.”