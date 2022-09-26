One business and two individuals will receive the highest recognition bestowed by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber announced the winners of its L.O.U.I.E. and Enterprising Business awards, as well as the Presidential Award.
Karen Fohl, formerly of the Olean General Hospital Foundation, is receiving 2022’s L.O.U.I.E. Award, given to an individual who symbolizes the enterprising spirit for the greater Olean community, qualities which were embodied in the life of Louis Marra.
Last year’s recipient was Chris Napoleon of Napoleon Engineering Services.
The Southern Tier Agencies are this year’s winners of the Enterprising Business Award. The honor is presented to a business or a non-profit organization which exemplifies the unique “hometown” charm of the greater Olean area in manners of administration/operation, customer service, or display of inventory. The Mahar Family Businesses were last year’s recipients.
Southern Tier Agencies/Southern Tier Realty Co. is marking a 100th anniversary this year.
Taking home the Presidential Award is AnnMarie Wright. The award is given to a business, organization or individual that are iconic and integral to the fabric of the business community in the greater Olean area. Recipients are selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors. Last year’s recipient was Eric Garvin.
“Karen, AnnMarie and the Butlers (with Southern Tier Agencies) epitomize the best of the greater Olean area’s business community,” said Meme Krahe Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO. “While we received many strong nominations for our awards this year, these recipients truly stood out as deserving. They all set the bar high.”
Full profiles of winners will be released in the coming weeks.
This year’s winners will be honored at the Chamber’s 116th Annual Dinner on Nov. 3 at the Old Library Restaurant. For more information on the dinner or to purchase tickets, contact the Chamber at 372-4433.