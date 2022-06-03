David and Irene Krahe made their home and raised their family as a proud part of the Olean community at 123 S. 9th St.
The Krahe family will celebrate in the house where they were raised one last time Saturday, June 25, during Olean High School’s alumni weekend, with the homestead party serving as a fundraiser for the Michele Krahe Peace Olean High School Scholarship.
David and Irene, originally from Erie, Pa., settled in Olean after graduating from St. Bonaventure University and marrying in 1959. The Krahes called 123 S. 9th “home” beginning in 1966.
All six of the Krahe’s children graduated from Olean High and were active in the Olean community. Though Meme Yanetsko is the only Krahe child remaining in the Olean area, David and Irene’s two daughters — now residing in Cleveland — and son — of Rochester — return to Olean several times a year.
Irene passed away on Jan. 11, 2021, and David passed away on Feb. 25, 2021.
David and Irene established the Michele Krahe Peach OHS Scholarship at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation after their daughter, Michele, passed away in 2012 to support graduates of Olean High School intending to pursue a career in accounting or business.
The sale of the Krahe’s home is currently pending, but the homestead party will give the family and the community one last chance to celebrate the lives of two people who so loved the community they lived in while also supporting the legacy of their loved sibling through the scholarship bearing her name.
Saying goodbye to their childhood home will be bittersweet, said Mary Krahe Shreve.
“123 was a wonderful place to grow up, and it will always be ‘home’ to me,” she says. “The neighborhood was filled with lot of kids and great families.
“Mom and Dad always welcomed everyone into their home, and Dad was known to ask if they wanted a drink before they were two feet in the door,” Shreve adds. “It’s going to be sad to say goodbye, but it’s time to let others make as many great memories as we had — plus we carry the wonderful memories with us in our hearts!”
The party will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Admittance is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested.
“Dave and Irene’s children — me, Michael, MaryLee and Marcy (in spirit Mattie and Michele) — invite their friends, our friends and all that were welcomed into our childhood home to come celebrate at our goodbye to the house party,” Yanetsko says.
Those that cannot attend but would like to donate to the Michele Krahe Peace OHS Scholarship can do so by mailing or dropping off checks at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, N.Y., 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.